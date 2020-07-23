

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ananda Apothecary has recalled Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil, Sweet Birch 100% Pure Essential Oil, Super Soother Pure Essential Oil Blend, and Breathe Deep Pure Essential Oil Blend.



The company recalled the products because they contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.



The packaging of the products are not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



The products were sold online at anandaessentialoils.com from July 2019 through February 2020 between $2 and $100. Non injuries or or inncidents have been reported yet.



The company has asked consumers to immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Customers will receive a full refund for the sample size or be sent a free replacement child-resistant closure for the all other sizes.



