

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, have reached a deal for several supply chain solutions



The new contracts include Boeing's Component Services Program, Landing Gear Exchange program and Quick Engine Change kit purchases.



The solutions included in the minimum 10-year agreements will help the airline simplify asset and maintenance management, reduce spare parts costs and improve parts availability.



'Ensuring the highest standards in the Etihad Airway's fleet is just one way we continue to set the standard for operational excellence globally,' said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Chief Operating Officer. 'By partnering with Boeing as the OEM of Etihad's 787s, we ensure that the fleet receives the highest levels of maintenance support to increase reliability and efficiency. These agreements continue to demonstrate the strength of the Etihad Aviation Group's partnership.'



'This is an important demonstration of Etihad's ongoing focus toward the post-COVID world and the airline's endeavors to set the benchmark for operational excellence in both product and sustainability, as well as technical performance and efficiency,' said Al Bulooki.



The agreements continue the strategic partnership between Boeing and Etihad Airways announced during the Dubai Air Show in 2019.



