

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) Thursday announced second-quarter preliminary sales of about 2.82 billion euros, down 12.9% on a constant currency basis from last year.



Preliminary operating EBITDA for the second quarter is around 276 million euros, which represents a rise of 4.0% from a year ago.



Preliminary operating gross profit for the second quarter is around 716 million euros, which is roughly in line with the prior-year figure.



Preliminary earnings were 0.80 per share, which is 1.2% below last year's figure.



The company said that despite the significant impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the first six months of 2020 the company managed to keep the business almost fully operational.



Moving ahead, the company said the financial year remains uncertain due to the continuing expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



