

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $46.20 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $114.61 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.0% to $1.11 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



