

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $228.9 million, or $4.42 per share. This compares with $318.0 million, or $6.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $228.9 Mln. vs. $318.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.42 vs. $6.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.11



