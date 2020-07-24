

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $72.07 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $45.35 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $791.89 million from $644.23 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



