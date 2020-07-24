

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for June. Economists forecast sales to rise 8 percent on month, slower than the 12 percent increase in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 135.48 against the yen, 1.1778 against the franc, 0.9108 against the euro and 1.2734 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



