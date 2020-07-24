

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices continued to decline in June, though at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.1 percent fall in May.



The latest drop in the producer prices was particularly attributable to a fall in prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron and steel from a year ago, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.8 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the import prices fell 6.6 percent annually in June, and export prices declined 5.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices and export prices rose 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

