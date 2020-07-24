

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L) said that it has extended its worldwide commercial partnership with American Express.



As per the deals, American Express will make a payment to IAG Loyalty of about 750 million pounds, a significant part of which is a pre-purchase of Avios points that American Express will utilise in the UK and world-wide for its British Airways co-branded cards and Membership Rewards Programme.



IAG Loyalty is a subsidiary of International Airlines Group that offers a wide range of services to IAG airlines and business-to-business clients. It includes the Avios reward currency for the British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, Aer Club and Vueling Club customer programmes and loyalty management tools.



