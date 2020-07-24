

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) issued its response to the voting outcome on Resolution 7 (re-election of William Eccleshare) and Resolution 9 (re-election of Ian McHoul) at the AGM. Britvic said its Board is confident that both William Eccleshare and Ian McHoul discharge their roles as non-executive directors effectively, and, in the case of Ian, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, notwithstanding their other board commitments.



The Group noted that it will continue to engage with relevant shareholders on this topic and will set out further details within the next Annual Report.



