

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK,GSK.L) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of belantamab mafodotin as monotherapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients, who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.



Belantamab mafodotin was granted PRIME designation in 2017 and the Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application (CMAA) was reviewed under EMA's accelerated assessment procedure, which is given if the CHMP determines the treatment is of major interest from a public health perspective and represents a therapeutic innovation.



The CHMP positive opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorisation is granted by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for use throughout the European Union.



