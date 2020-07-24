

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSK, CMCSA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group said that they have reached a multi-year renewal on their content carriage agreement that includes continued retransmission consent of 78 Sinclair television stations in 51 major markets across Comcast's cable television footprint, as well as continued distribution of the Tennis Channel, 18 Fox-branded regional sports networks, and YES Network for Xfinity TV customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



In addition, Xfinity TV customers in the Chicagoland area will be able to access Marquee Sports Network, the new regional sports network jointly owned by Sinclair and The Chicago Cubs, in time for the first home-opener of the 2020 MLB season on July 24.



Chicago customers with X1 can also find Marquee programming seamlessly integrated via the Xfinity Voice Remote and within Sports Zone, a destination available within the X1 guide that will give Cubs fans quick access to previews of upcoming games, live scores, in-game stats and more.



