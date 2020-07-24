

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) Friday issued a statement referring to recent speculation regarding the possibility of IAG undertaking an equity raise.



The company did not rule out the possibility of an equity raise and said it is 'evaluating the merits' of a 2.75 billion euros rights issue.



IAG said it has a strong balance sheet and liquidity with cash and undrawn facilities at 30 April of 10 billion euros.



The group is evaluating the merits of a rights issue of up to 2.75 billion euros that would further strengthen IAG's balance sheet. No decision has been made as to whether or when to proceed with a rights issue.



