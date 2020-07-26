

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI (TUIFF.PK) announced that TUI UK have taken the decision to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday 9th August 2020. The company said it will restart flights to Balearic Islands and Canary Islands from July 27.



The company also noted that customers due to travel to all areas of Spain between 27th July and Sunday 9th August will be able to cancel or amend holidays and will be able to receive a full refund or the option to rebook their holiday with a booking incentive.



'We will proactively contact all these customers. Customers with holidays from 10th August will be updated on Friday 31st July. All customers currently on holiday can continue to enjoy their holiday and will return on their intended flight home', the company added.



