

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors weighed the possibility of additional fiscal stimulus from the United States against rising coronavirus cases around the world and escalating U.S.-China tensions, following the closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu.



Global coronavirus cases exceeded 16 million over the weekend with over 644,000 deaths.



China today reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in three months after fresh clusters hit three separate regions.



The U.K. surprised holidaymakers and tourism businesses alike over the weekend when it abruptly announced a 14-day quarantine on travelers coming from Spain.



The Spanish health ministry reported more than 900 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 18 points, or 0.36 percent, at 4,938 after declining 1.5 percent on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

