

EQT Corporation (EQT):



-Earnings: -$263.08 million in Q2 vs. $125.57 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.03 in Q2 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$45.24 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.14 per share -Revenue: $0.53 billion in Q2 vs. $1.31 billion in the same period last year.



