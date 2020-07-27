

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toy and board game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported Monday a net loss attributable to Hasbro for the second quarter of $33.92 million or $0.25 per share, compared to net earnings of $13.43 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago period. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.01 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter decreased 29 percent to $860.28 million from $984.54 million in the year-ago period, hampered by temporary store closures, product shortages in fast growing categories and lower retail inventory. Analysts expected revenues of $992.24 million for the quarter.



Hasbro Gaming revenues increased 11 percent.



Hasbro said the next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.68 per common share is scheduled for August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2020.



'While the full-year COVID-19 impact geographically remains unpredictable, as stores reopen and we begin to return to production for entertainment we expect the environment to improve in the third quarter and set us up to execute a good holiday season,' said Brian Goldner, Hasbro's chairman and CEO.



