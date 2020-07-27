

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Monday, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a five-year partnership that establishes Microsoft as a preferred cloud provider to accelerate PepsiCo's infrastructure, ERP, and data estate consolidation and modernization.



As part of the deal, PepsiCo would roll out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to all of its 270,000 employees worldwide. In addition, Microsoft Azure would provide PepsiCo with greater agility and the ability to derive new insights from its data estate to fuel product innovations, customer intimacy and sustainability goals.



'As a global leader in convenient food and beverages, our commitment to the timely delivery of PepsiCo products has never been more important,' said PepsiCo CIO, Seth Cohen. 'Through our partnership with Microsoft, we aim to improve service delivery capabilities to meet rising demand for essential goods while driving new innovations to make our operations and workforce stronger and more resilient for the future.'



