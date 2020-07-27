

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 100 days to go for the US presidential election, presumptive Democratic party candidate Joe Biden is leading over his Republican rival in all the latest polls in almost all battleground states.



However, it is too early to predict if these trend indicates the President, who is seeking reelection, is heading for a defeat in November.



An average of the latest national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics shows Trump lags behind the former Vice President by nearly 9 points.



Trump's path to victory has narrowed considerably in the months since the coronavirus pandemic began.



Voters in critical battleground states of Arizona, Florida and Michigan swing in favor of Biden's way, according to new CNN polls. Trump had led in these states in 2016 election.



In Florida, Biden leads 51 percent to 46 for Trump. 49 percent voted in favor of Biden in Arizona while 45 percent supported Trump. In Michigan, Biden's lead widened to double-digit margins, at 52-40 percent.



A Quinnipiac University poll found Biden up by 13 points in Florida, a state considered crucial for Trump.



The latest surveys by Real Clear Politics in some key battleground states indicate Trump trailing by 7 points in Florida, 6.7 points in Pennsylvania and by 8.2 points in Michigan.



A Washington Post-ABC News poll shows Biden well ahead, with his lead widening to 55 percent against 40 percent for Trump.



The latest poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows that Biden enjoys the support of 46 percent of registered voters while 38 percent backed Trump.



According to AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, the president received approval for his performance from only 38 percent of respondents.



Although the writing on the wall is that Trump is on the backfoot facing the dual challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment crisis in the run up to the presidential election, the President dismissed the results of the polls as fake in Fox News Sunday interview.



In an early morning tweet Monday, Biden wrote, 'In 100 days, we're going to make Donald Trump a one-term president'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de