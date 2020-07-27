

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Monday said its Chief Operating Officer Michael Wheeler will retire, effective October 1, 2020. The company has appointed Cindy Sanborn to succeed Wheeler.



Sanborn joins Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific Corporation, where she most recently served as vice president, network planning and formerly oversaw all activities in the northern region. Prior to Union Pacific, Sanborn served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at CSX.



'When we began the search for our next chief operating officer, we looked for an experienced executive who could lead our operations and build on our successful implementation of precision-scheduled railroading. We are proud to welcome Cindy Sanborn, one of the freight rail industry's leading operations experts, to the Norfolk Southern team as we work together to lower our operating ratio and deliver shareholder value,' said Norfolk Southern Chairman, President and CEO James Squires.



