

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After revealing weaker than expected demand for its two-year note auction earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department announced that its auction of $49 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted weaker than average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.288 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.



Last month, the Treasury sold $47 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.330 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of its auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.



