

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $909 million, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $428 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.9% to $2.71 billion from $1.91 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $71 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.71 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de