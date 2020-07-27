

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.6 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $17.1 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.8% to $181.6 million from $215.6 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.6 Mln. vs. $17.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $181.6 Mln vs. $215.6 Mln last year.



