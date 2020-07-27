

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $398.3 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $386.3 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402.7 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $402.7 Mln. vs. $427.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30



