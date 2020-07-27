

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hexcel Corp. (HXL):



-Earnings: -$1.0 million in Q2 vs. $80.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.94 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.4 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $378.7 million in Q2 vs. $609.0 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

