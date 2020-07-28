

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit after tax fell 19 percent to 40.6 million pounds from last year's 50.2 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 7.6 pence, down from 9.4 pence last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 7.9 pence, compared to 9.4 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 14 percent to 62.8 million pounds from last year's 72.9 million pounds.



Group revenue fell 8 percent to 183.2 million pounds from 199.4 million pounds a year ago, hurt by exceptional market conditions caused by COVID-19.



Further, the company maintained interim dividend at 3.1 pence.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'While the uncertainty now inherent in some of our markets makes it difficult to provide financial guidance, we believe we are likely to face greater earnings pressure in H2 than in H1, given our good Q1 performance and the phasing of costs through the year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de