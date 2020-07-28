

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $0.50 billion, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $2.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.9% to $27.71 billion from $18.36 billion last year.



Centene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.41 Bln. vs. $0.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.40 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q2): $27.71 Bln vs. $18.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.76 - $4.96 Full year revenue guidance: $109.0 - $111.4 Bln



