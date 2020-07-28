

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate increased for the second straight time as the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus weighed heavily on the labor market, data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate rose to 15.33 percent in the second quarter from 14.41 percent in the previous quarter. The rate was 14.02 percent in the same period last year.



The number of unemployed increased 55,000 from the previous quarter to 3.37 million in the second quarter.



At the same time, employment decreased by 1,074,000 or 5.46 percent to 18.6 million in the second quarter, data showed.



Employment decreased by 21,400 in agriculture and by 127,000 in industry. In construction, employment plunged 108,700 and by 816,900 in services.



