

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while trimming annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.04 to $3.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of$4.76 to $4.96 per share on revenues between $109.0 billion and $111.4 billion.



Earlier, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.06 to $3.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.76 to $4.96 per share on revenues between $109.5 billion and $111.9 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.90 per share on revenues of $108.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Michael Neidorff, Chairman, president and CEO, stated, 'Looking ahead, while we expect the national economic trajectory to remain choppy as we move through the second half of the year, we believe that the return of utilization by our members seeking treatments will be regionally driven.'



