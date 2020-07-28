

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $86.8 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $104.1 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $164.2 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $1.74 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $1.74 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $7.3 - $7.6 Bln



