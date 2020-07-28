

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ):



-Earnings: $40.5 million in Q2 vs. $40.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.09 in Q2 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $159.7 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.44 per share -Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q2 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.



