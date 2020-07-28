

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $595.9 million, or $6.48 per share. This compares with $471.0 million, or $5.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $4.60 billion from $4.88 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $7.10 vs. $6.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.85 -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.21 to $20.71



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de