

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) said it agreed to acquire an 85% ownership interest in Tatanka Ridge Wind Farm, under construction in Deuel County, South Dakota.



The project is being developed by Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avangrid Inc. (AGR). Commercial operation is expected to begin by early 2021. The project has long-term offtake agreements for 100% of the energy produced with a multinational investment grade company and a well-established electric cooperative that serves utilities in multiple states.



WEC Energy Group's investment is expected to total $235 million for the 85% ownership interest and substantially all of the tax benefits.



