

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $276 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $675 million, or $4.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.1% to $3.85 billion from $6.22 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $276 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $4.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q2): $3.85 Bln vs. $6.22 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CUMMINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de