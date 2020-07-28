

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $217.6 million, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $189.5 million, or $3.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.27 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $217.6 Mln. vs. $189.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.49 vs. $3.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.02 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



