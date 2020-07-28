

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $219.2 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $249.7 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $1.31 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.94 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.00 Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 - $12.40



