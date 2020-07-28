

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $277 million or $1.44 per share, up from $182 million or $0.99 per share in the year-ago period.



Operating earnings for the quarter were $1.53 per share, compared with $0.99 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'The solid financial results achieved during the first half of the year give us confidence in achieving our 2020 earnings guidance with a strong second quarter offsetting a challenging first quarter,' said David Ruud, DTE Energy senior vice president and CFO.



In addition, DTE Energy said it is releasing its 2020 Environmental and Social Governance report that highlights the company's commitment to creating and sustaining long-term value for all stakeholders.



