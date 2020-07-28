

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) updated its full-year 2020 outlook for total service revenue growth and OEBITDA.



For fiscal 2020, Iridium Communications now projects total service revenue growth between 1 percent and 2 percent. Total service revenue for 2019 was $447.2 million.



The company projects full-year 2020 OEBITDA of approximately $340 million, compared to OEBITDA of $331.7 million for 2019.



