

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) said that it agreed to acquire New Signature, an independent Microsoft public cloud transformation specialist. Financial details were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions.



New Signature is exclusively focused on Microsoft technologies, with an integrated offering across all three of Microsoft's business clouds: Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365.



Upon the close of the acquisition, New Signature's more than 500 cloud experts, based primarily in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, will join Cognizant's newly-formed Microsoft Business Group, Cognizant said.



