

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said Tuesday that it has offered contactless same-day curbside pick-up at more than 8,600 participating stores nationwide.



The retailer said that the same day pick-up is available at all participating stores from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. local times. To guarantee same day pick-up, orders must be received by 5 pm local time.



Customers could order and pay for select household essential and health & wellness products online and then pick up the items curbside at their selected store, Walgreens said in the statement.



Once a customer's order is ready for curbside pick-up, they will receive a confirmation e-mail.



The customers have to tap the 'I'm here' link in their confirmation e-mail, after reaching selected Walgreens location. Then, a store team member will place orders in the trunks of cars or wherever the customer prefers, depending on their method of travel.



