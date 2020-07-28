

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $137.16 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $69.09 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $811.72 million from $722.52 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $811.72 Mln vs. $722.52 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $860 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de