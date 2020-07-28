

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $266.53 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $164.32 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $654.77 million from $733.74 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $266.53 Mln. vs. $164.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $654.77 Mln vs. $733.74 Mln last year.



