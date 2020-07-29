

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.2 million or $0.18 per share, up from $46.2 million or $0.13 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter dropped to $1.086 billion from $1.102 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $1.05 billion for the quarter.



Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, plus or minus $0.05 per share, and revenues of about $1.125 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings $0.43 per share and revenues of $1.1 billion.



