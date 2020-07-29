

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Tuesday reported second-quarter net earnings of $544 million or $0.38 per share, down from $803 million or $0.55 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.63 per share.



Revenues for the quarter dropped to $5.91 billion from 6.06 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $5.92 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONDELEZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de