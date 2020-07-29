

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) reported a loss for the first-half period, hurt by a sharp decline in revenues, reflecting the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the Group.



The company's first-half loss was £31.5 million or 1.0p basic per share compared to a profit of £242.0 million or 7.4p basic per share last year.



Loss before exceptional items totaled £23.2 million versus a profit of £242 million a year ago. Adjusted basic loss was 0.7p per share compared to a profit of 7.4p per share reported in the prior year period.



Revenue for the period declined 56.4% to £754.6 million from £1.73 billion generated in the same period of last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAYLOR WIMPEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de