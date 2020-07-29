

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its first quarter Group sales increased 22.5% year-on-year to 214.1 million pounds, with branded sales up 27.0%. Grocery reported sales of 162.1 million pounds, up 31.7% from prior year. For the UK business, total sales increased 23.0% and branded sales were 27.9% ahead of last year.



Premier Foods said its second quarter sales have started strongly, however the Group anticipates this trend to normalise through the quarter as consumers gradually return to eating out of home. Recently upgraded expectations for fiscal 20/21 are unchanged.



