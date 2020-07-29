

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L) reported a pretax loss of 73.9 million pounds for the 6 months to 30 June 2020 compared to profit of 125.5 million pounds, previous year. The result was driven by a valuation loss of 138.4 million pounds in the period. Loss per share was 20.3 pence compared to profit of 53.1 pence. EPRA earnings was 74.8 million pounds, up 22%. EPRA earnings per share was 20.5 pence compared to 23.2 pence.



First half revenue increased to 122.6 million pounds from 73.5 million pounds, previous year.



The Group anticipates reinstating dividend payments later in the year, on the basis of delivering, supportive of its guidance for EPRA earnings per share of 22-25 pence for fiscal 2020 and a continuing positive outlook for the 2021/22 academic year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de