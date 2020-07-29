

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group Plc (DRX.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders for the first six months of 2019 was 55.7 million pounds or 14.00 pence per share compared to profit of 3.9 million pounds or 1.00 pence per share in the previous year, reflecting the write-down of the coal assets in the latest-period.



Loss before tax was 60.7 million pounds, compared to profit of 3.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted profit after tax of 43 million pounds compared to 8 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue was 2.22 billion pounds, down from 2.23 billion pounds in the prior year.



Full year Adjusted EBITDA remains in line with market expectations, underpinned by good operational availability for the remainder of 2020 and the impact of Covid-19 being in line with the position it set out in April 2020.



