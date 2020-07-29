

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, health benefits company Anthem Inc. (ANTM) initiated adjusted earnings for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings to be greater than $20.91 per share, including about $1.39 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $22.30 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $22.33 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company said it is not providing other financial guidance metrics for 2020 until visibility improves, due to unprecedented uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.



On Tuesday, the Audit Committee declared a third quarter 2020 dividend to shareholders of $0.95 per share, payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.



After careful consideration of the Company's financial position in conjunction with the prevailing market conditions, the share repurchase activity resumed in late-June.



