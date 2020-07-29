

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: -$25.09 million in Q2 vs. $6.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$22.26 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.14 per share -Revenue: $89.30 million in Q2 vs. $358.52 million in the same period last year.



